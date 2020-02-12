'Sign the contract': Some fans are urging 21-year-old to leave Villa and sign for their side

Aston Villa have loaned out Callum O'Hare to Coventry City, and he is seriously impressing in League One.

Coventry City fans are urging Callum O’Hare to sign for them on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.

Villa loaned out O’Hare to Coventry for the season, and the playmaker has made a huge impact in League One.

The 21-year-old has racked up 33 appearances on loan, and he has become a vital player in Coventry’s promotion push.

The Sky Blues beat Portsmouth 1-0 last night, with Villa’s O’Hare claiming an assist in the contest.

And Coventry fans are now desperate to keep the youngster on a long-term basis.

Villa may not be keen on selling O’Hare on a permanent basis as he is rated so highly.

The skilful midfielder has always been regarded as one of Villa’s top talents, but he is yet to really make the breakthrough with Dean Smith’s side.

If Coventry do earn promotion, a switch to the Championship could be appealing to O’Hare, which means his future could be in some doubt.