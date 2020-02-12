Quick links

'Shut up': Some Spurs fans blast 61-year-old after his comments about Mourinho player

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was linked with a loan move away from the club last month.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel at half time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have hit back at Mick McCarthy after he expressed his dissatisfaction at Troy Parrott signing a new deal at the North London club and not moving out on loan last month.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Republic of Ireland boss, McCarthy, made his feelings clear about the situation regarding the Spurs youngster, who will now seemingly miss out on playing for his country next month because of a lack of game time.

 

ROI aren't blessed with a large talent pool of players, so any individual earning game time in the Premier League is of value to McCarthy. 

Therefore, it is perhaps understandable from his part as to why the player didn't go out on-loan, but penning a new contract has got nothing to do with the 61-year-old senior man. 

Spurs fans have made it clear that they would rather trust Jose Mourinho to make the right calls for Parrott, who is still at the early stages of his career. 

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Parrott has just turned 18, so there shouldn't be too much of a rush in sending him out on loan, but he may have to take that step next season. 

What would perhaps disappoint Parrott the most is that he was not used during Tottenham's recent FA Cup matches, especially considering they went to a replay against both Middlesbrough and Southampton.  

Added with the fact that Harry Kane is on the sidelines with an injury, the Spurs man perhaps would have liked to made an appearance from the bench, but that's a call that firmly lands on Mourinho's doorstep. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans blasting McCarthy for his comments about Parrott and making their feelings clear about him: 

