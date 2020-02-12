'Shut up': Some Spurs fans blast 61-year-old after his comments about Mourinho player

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was linked with a loan move away from the club last month.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have hit back at Mick McCarthy after he expressed his dissatisfaction at Troy Parrott signing a new deal at the North London club and not moving out on loan last month.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Republic of Ireland boss, McCarthy, made his feelings clear about the situation regarding the Spurs youngster, who will now seemingly miss out on playing for his country next month because of a lack of game time.

ROI aren't blessed with a large talent pool of players, so any individual earning game time in the Premier League is of value to McCarthy.

Therefore, it is perhaps understandable from his part as to why the player didn't go out on-loan, but penning a new contract has got nothing to do with the 61-year-old senior man.

Spurs fans have made it clear that they would rather trust Jose Mourinho to make the right calls for Parrott, who is still at the early stages of his career.

Parrott has just turned 18, so there shouldn't be too much of a rush in sending him out on loan, but he may have to take that step next season.

What would perhaps disappoint Parrott the most is that he was not used during Tottenham's recent FA Cup matches, especially considering they went to a replay against both Middlesbrough and Southampton.

Added with the fact that Harry Kane is on the sidelines with an injury, the Spurs man perhaps would have liked to made an appearance from the bench, but that's a call that firmly lands on Mourinho's doorstep.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans blasting McCarthy for his comments about Parrott and making their feelings clear about him:

I think Troy would be better taking career advice from those he has around him at Spurs rather than McCarthy who wants to rush him as he has no other decent strikers. Patience - his time will come soon! — Mike H (@MikeHalpin8) February 10, 2020

I would rather trust José than Mick personally. — Lee (@1LeePullen) February 10, 2020

Mick McCarthy only has a contract until after the Euros so he shouldn't voice his opinion. Its Stephen Kenny who should or shouldn't be impressed #COYS — Ciaran Cummins (@Cummins_1992) February 10, 2020

Yep mick we will let our promising striker run out of contract so it makes you happy. — Neilo1986 (@Neilo1986) February 10, 2020

Shut up mick — Liam O' (@TanguyNdembele) February 10, 2020

Mick McCarthy - cares more for himself than Parrott. — Mike (@mikee_swe) February 10, 2020

Nothing to do with him how our club do our business and who give contact too — James Davies (@JamesDavies4) February 10, 2020

McCarthy needs to keep his beak out — Thomo (@thomo2105) February 10, 2020

I somehow doubt he be saying that if he was the spurs boss — chiari fighter (@carbon_robert) February 10, 2020