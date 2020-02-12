Sam Allardyce lists Liverpool's five most important players, £67m man doesn't feature

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run at the weekend when they meet bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

Sam Allardyce has named Liverpool's five most important players, as Virgil van Dik, understandably, is his number one choice, but Alisson Becker doesn't feature.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (11/02/2020 at 6:30 am), Allardyce was asked to name Liverpool's most important players. This was his top five:

"Van Dijk [is Liverpool's most important player], he's number one," Allardyce told TalkSport. "Then, Salah, Mane and Firmino. In that order, for me. And then Henderson.

Even though Alisson, who signed for Liverpool in 2018 for a then world-record of £67 million [BBC Sport], didn't feature in his list. He did praise the Brazil international for the impact he has had on a new very much improved Reds defence.

"The keeper is better than what they have had previously. And that makes a massive difference because Liverpool's defensive side has become as good as their attacking. They have let more goals in than they did last season. They have slipped up, here and there, but they are such a good side now."

Given how Liverpool have performed in the Premier League this season. Every single Reds player, from Van Dijk to Trent Alexander-Arnold could consider themselves as important as each other.

Each player has brought a unique quality and importance to a team, whether it be Fabinho's ability to clean up in the middle of the park or the volume of goals and the important goals Sadio Mane has netted for his side.

Jurgen Klopp's men are edging closer to a record-breaking Premier League title win, and it is something which could help them in the Champions League.

Given that they are streets clear on the domestic circuit, it perhaps provides Klopp with a chance to rest some key players after a gruelling European clash.

The Reds will face off against Atletico Madrid next Tuesday, and despite their troubles in La Liga, they are still a very tough and complicated side to beat.