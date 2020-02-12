Sam Allardyce claims Everton man was 'frightened' to join Arsenal for one reason

Carlo Ancelotti was linked with a move to Arsenal before joining Everton.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was 'frightened' to become Arsenal manager because of what it would do to his 'reputation', as he told Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show.

Both Arsenal and Everton appointed their new managers - Mikel Arteta and Ancelotti, just a day apart last month after they had both parted ways with Unai Emery and Marco Silva.

The Gunners took much longer finding the right man to take over at the Emirates after sacking Emery in November, and whilst the Merseyside club were also methodical in their approach, they were much quicker in bringing a new face through the Goodison Park doors.

Nonetheless, Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (11/02/2020 at 6:50 am), Allardyce was asked why Ancelotti, who is now doing well and thriving at Everton, didn't decide to take up the Arsenal job instead.

"I don't think Arsenal asked him," Allardyce told TalkSport. "Frightened [to go to Arsenal] because of his reputation and what it might do. Everton, in terms of their spending, are up there with the best over the last couple of years or so.

"Everton are spending huge amounts of money [compared to Arsenal]. Ancelotti, I think would be promised the fact that he could go and sign some of the best younger players. He's already alluded to that when he's talking."

Given Ancelotti's previous record - at the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid and PSG, it would have been logical for someone like Arsenal to take a look at the Italian.

But nothing materialised in the weeks the North London club were searching for a new face, as the then-Napoli manager was sacked from his post in Serie A, and the Toffees were seemingly lucky to snap up his services.

Ancelotti has no doubt had a more positive impact on Everton than Arteta has had at Arsenal so far, but given how congested the Premier League table is, that can change within a few matches.

Arsenal, who have played a game less, are five points behind seventh-placed Everton in the Premier League table, with the duo set to lock horns on the 23rd when Ancelotti's side return from their winter break.

Defeat for the North London club could prove to be costly for Arteta because a Champions League finish is out of the picture for them, but they can still secure a Europa League spot.