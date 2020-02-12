Reported £10m Aston Villa and Newcastle target omitted for third game in a row

Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Wigan Athletic's Championship star Antonee Robinson - after his Milan move collapsed.

Football is a fickle game. Just ask Antonee Robinson.

With just hours remaining of the January transfer window, the USA international looked set to make one of the most eye-catching moves of the entire month. Not many players swap Wigan Athletic for seven-time European champions AC Milan after all.

But, after a problem emerged during his medical at the San Siro, Robinson’s £6 million dream was replaced by a very harsh reality. Now, two weeks on, a rampaging left-back has gone from being on he verge of a move to Milan to being persona non grata in a certain part of Lancashire.

For the third time in a row, the one-time Everton youngster was nowhere to be seen, omitted from Wigan’s 18-man squad for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough. Robinson has suddenly gone from first to third choice with manager Paul Cook, for reasons unknown, giving the 22-year-old the silent treatment.

According to The Mirror, Robinson could be offered an escape out of the DW Stadium, and a second chance in the Premier League, when the summer rolls around. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both eyeing a £10 million-rated flyer who, just seven months ago, was sold by Everton on the cheap.

Villa and Newcastle are proud institutions of English football and, for now at least, they are both plying their trade in the top flight. But, with all due respect, they are not AC Milan.