Reported £10m Aston Villa and Newcastle target omitted for third game in a row

Danny Owen
Villa manager Dean Smith laughs and smiles during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Wigan Athletic's Championship star Antonee Robinson - after his Milan move collapsed.

Antonee Robinson of Wigan Athletic reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Brentford at DW Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Wigan, England.

Football is a fickle game. Just ask Antonee Robinson.

With just hours remaining of the January transfer window, the USA international looked set to make one of the most eye-catching moves of the entire month. Not many players swap Wigan Athletic for seven-time European champions AC Milan after all.

 

But, after a problem emerged during his medical at the San Siro, Robinson’s £6 million dream was replaced by a very harsh reality. Now, two weeks on, a rampaging left-back has gone from being on he verge of a move to Milan to being persona non grata in a certain part of Lancashire.

For the third time in a row, the one-time Everton youngster was nowhere to be seen, omitted from Wigan’s 18-man squad for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough. Robinson has suddenly gone from first to third choice with manager Paul Cook, for reasons unknown, giving the 22-year-old the silent treatment.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Antonee Robinson poses for a photo as he signs his new contract at USM Finch Farm on August 1, 2018 in Halewood, England.

According to The Mirror, Robinson could be offered an escape out of the DW Stadium, and a second chance in the Premier League, when the summer rolls around. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both eyeing a £10 million-rated flyer who, just seven months ago, was sold by Everton on the cheap.

Villa and Newcastle are proud institutions of English football and, for now at least, they are both plying their trade in the top flight. But, with all due respect, they are not AC Milan.

United States defender Antonee Robinson (17) during the second half of the International Friendly Soccer match between the the United States and Brazil on September 7, 2018 at MetLife...

