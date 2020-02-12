Report: Tottenham still hope to strike deal with 32-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is out of contract this summer.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur haven't actually given up hope of tying defender Jan Vertonghen down to a new deal amid interest from Ajax.

It's claimed that Spurs still believe they can get Vertonghen tied down to a new deal, even though it looks like he is winding down his Tottenham career.

His emotional reaction at being substituted against Southampton in the FA Cup last week looked to be the beginning of the end for Vertonghen, who has declined massively this season.

Yet Spurs still seemingly want to keep him, and could do battle with his former club Ajax over a new deal as a return to the Netherlands looks like a possibility.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at an interest in bringing Vertonghen back to Amsterdam, almost eight years since Ajax sold him to Tottenham.

Ajax do have history bringing players back, with Daley Blind, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Ryan Babel and Siem de Jong all back at the club now having left previously.

Vertonghen would make sense for Ajax in that regard, and at almost 33, maybe it's time for the Belgian centre back to take a step down from the Premier League having looked out of his depth at times this season.

Keeping him around at Spurs would surely be for experience rather than playing him regularly, but having already committed to keeping Toby Alderweireld, handing both experienced defenders may not be the best idea, and bringing in a younger centre back – with Jose Mourinho keen on Ruben Dias according to the Express – makes more sense.