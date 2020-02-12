Report: Tottenham admire 21-assist star, but Chelsea transfer now looks more likely

Quick links

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Chelsea appear to be keen on Tottenham Hotspur target Hakim Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena on January 19, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are among the admirers of Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech – but it's Chelsea looking to make a move.

It's claimed that Spurs like Ziyech, but their interest may have started drifted away since Tottenham snapped up Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Landing one attack-minded player from the Eredivisie seemingly means that Spurs won't be going back for another just yet, and that may allow Chelsea to sneak in.

 

The report states that Chelsea made an approach for Ziyech in January, but Ajax wouldn't let him leave the club in the middle of the season.

Chelsea are still keen to get Ziyech in over the summer, and will watch him regularly in the final months of the season ahead of a potential bid.

Ziyech, 26, remains one of the most creative players in Europe, racking up a staggering 21 assists this season, having notched 24 assists last season.

(L-R) Hakim Ziyech of Ajax, Siebe Schrijvers of Club Brugge KV during a international friendly match between Ajax Amsterdam and Club Brugge at Al Janoub Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Doha,...

The Moroccan's passing range is simply sensational, and he would bring great balance to the Chelsea attack as a left-footed playmaker who can play centrally or in from the right flank.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are all right-footed, so adding that balance with Ziyech would be smart, whilst having him drift in from the left would open up space for Reece James to maraud forward from right back.

In truth, Chelsea make more sense for Ziyech than a move to Tottenham, and the Blues may fancy their chances of winning the race now Spurs appear to be fading out of the race.

