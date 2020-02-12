Report: Talks held today over winger's Stamford Bridge move amid £25m Everton, West Ham links

Chelsea are seemingly working to bring Jeremie Boga back to the club.

According to The Express, Sassuolo president Giovanni Carnevali was set to hold talks with Chelsea today about the future of winger Jeremie Boga.

Carnevali was quoted as saying that Sassuolo have a great relationship with Chelsea, meaning all options are open for Boga, but Chelsea can take him back in June.

“Chelsea can redeem Boga in June,” said Carnevali. “We have a great relationship with the club and we met them before Christmas – also for other business. They can take him back but we can also re-sign him, everything is open,” he added.

Chelsea sold Boga to Sassuolo in 2018, but have a £12.7million buy-back clause in the deal, meaning they can bring the Ivorian wideman back to Stamford Bridge.

With talks allegedly taking place today, Boga's future is up in the air, and his agent and brother Daniel Boga has now commented on the situation.

Daniel Boga has told Gianluca Di Marzio that Chelsea's Marina Granovskaia is following Boga closely, but Barcelona, Napoli, teams in France and even English clubs are interested in signing him too.

:"In December I met with Marina Granovskaia. She's following his season with great interest,” said Boga. “There are no concrete offers, but there's strong interest. Barcelona asked me for information. I spoke to others but many clubs want him. Napoli? Certainly, but many called from France and England. I'm very proud of this growth. For many it's a surprise, but certainly not for me. His future is at a top club,” he added.

This fits in with what Area Napoli reported in January, as they claimed that both Everton and West Ham United were keen to sign Boga at the end of the season.

If Chelsea don't re-sign Boga, Sassuolo allegedly plan to demand up to €30million (£25million) for Boga, meaning Chelsea may well look to activate that buy-back clause and sell him on for double the price.

The 23-year-old wide man made little impact at Chelsea and Birmingham City, but has impressed in Italy this season with seven goals and four assists, meaning teams are now interested.

Everton and West Ham may be keeping close tabs on these talks between Chelsea and Sassuolo, as a move back to Stamford Bridge could impact their hopes of signing him.