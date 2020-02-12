Quick links

Rangers

Newcastle United

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers have been in talks with striker for weeks amid recent Newcastle rumour

Olly Dawes
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos may yet commit his future to the Ibrox club.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers have held talks with striker Alfredo Morelos about extending his contract at Ibrox once again.

It's claimed that the Gers have been in talks with Morelos and his representatives for several weeks now, in the hope of reaching another agreement.

Subscribe

Rangers handed Morelos two new contracts last season, the last of which coming in March 2019, which saw Morelos commit his future to the club until 2023.

 

Even with three years left on that deal, Rangers are now keen to give Morelos another contract, seemingly aware that more Premier League interest is coming in the summer.

The Daily Star reported in January that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce 'fancies' Morelos, and with Joelinton continuing to struggle, a big-money move for Morelos this summer seems plausible.

Morelos, 23, has smashed 77 goals in 130 games for Rangers since arriving from HJK Helsinki in 2017, and some had wondered whether he could move on this summer after three seasons at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Colombian has proven himself in Scotland, so Rangers will be well aware that big interest is on the horizon, whether that's from Newcastle or any other side.

A new contract may not ward off the interest, but it would at least leave Rangers in a strong position to demand massive money for their controversial striker – money which Newcastle may not have, barring a takeover.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off near the end of the game during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch