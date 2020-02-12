Report: Rangers have been in talks with striker for weeks amid recent Newcastle rumour

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos may yet commit his future to the Ibrox club.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers have held talks with striker Alfredo Morelos about extending his contract at Ibrox once again.

It's claimed that the Gers have been in talks with Morelos and his representatives for several weeks now, in the hope of reaching another agreement.

Rangers handed Morelos two new contracts last season, the last of which coming in March 2019, which saw Morelos commit his future to the club until 2023.

Even with three years left on that deal, Rangers are now keen to give Morelos another contract, seemingly aware that more Premier League interest is coming in the summer.

The Daily Star reported in January that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce 'fancies' Morelos, and with Joelinton continuing to struggle, a big-money move for Morelos this summer seems plausible.

Morelos, 23, has smashed 77 goals in 130 games for Rangers since arriving from HJK Helsinki in 2017, and some had wondered whether he could move on this summer after three seasons at Ibrox.

The Colombian has proven himself in Scotland, so Rangers will be well aware that big interest is on the horizon, whether that's from Newcastle or any other side.

A new contract may not ward off the interest, but it would at least leave Rangers in a strong position to demand massive money for their controversial striker – money which Newcastle may not have, barring a takeover.