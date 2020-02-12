Report: Pochettino signing wants Spurs exit, was allegedly offered in January striker swap

Tottenham Hotspur may lose defender Juan Foyth this summer.

According to The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is expected to push for a move away from the club this summer.

It's claimed that Foyth is likely to push for first-team football elsewhere, having struggled for first-team opportunities under Jose Mourinho.

Foyth has made just three league appearances all season, and has played just three times in all competitions under Mourinho, totalling just 135 minutes.

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino was a big fan of his fellow Argentinian, Mourinho doesn't appear all that keen on the 22-year-old, so a departure may be needed.

Foyth was even linked away in January, with The Times claiming that Tottenham offered both Foyth and Erik Lamela to AC Milan in a potential swap deal for Krzysztof Piatek, before missing out to Hertha Berlin.

Il Secolo XIX even claimed that Sampdoria were pushing to sign Foyth before the January deadline, but no move went through, leaving Foyth to most likely sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Foyth clearly has talent, but Mourinho barely picking him suggests that he doesn't see him fitting in at Tottenham, at least for the foreseeable future.

Fans may prefer a loan deal given Foyth's potential, but his desire to move on would be more than understandable given his lack of playing time, and how he is wasting his potential on the sidelines at Spurs.