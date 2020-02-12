Report names the player who could make his Aston Villa debut vs Tottenham

Dean Smith's Villa will host Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the Premier League - and Borja Baston will be praying for a debut goal.

Aston Villa fans could get their first glimpse of deadline day signing Borja Baston on Sunday, according to The Mirror, with the Spanish striker in contention to make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

A panic buy or an inspired bit of business? The shock signing of the Swansea City flop left Aston Villa fans split down the middle on January 31 and with good reason.

27-year-old Baston has had a bizarre career. A man who plundered 18 La Liga goals in one season for Eibar suddenly couldn’t hit the proverbial barn door with a certain stringed instrument after his £15 million move to South Wales.

Even after an impressive start to the 2019/20 Championship season, which had many Swansea supporters hoping that Baston would finally live up to his eye-watering price-tag, the Spaniard joined Villa on a free transfer after an 11-game winless run.

A goal on his debut against Tottenham this weekend would certainly silence the doubters, and there is no shortage of those.

The Mirror reports that Baston is set to be included in Dean Smith’s squad for the first time, though it feels unlikely that he will replace Mbwana Samatta in the XI after the fellow January signing netted a trademark header in the recent 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

But with Jonathan Kodjia gone and Keinan Davies set for another few weeks on the treatment table, Aston Villa will be praying that this risky bit of business pays off.