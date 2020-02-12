Quick links

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report names the player who could make his Aston Villa debut vs Tottenham

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Smith's Villa will host Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the Premier League - and Borja Baston will be praying for a debut goal.

New signing Borja Baston of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 31, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa fans could get their first glimpse of deadline day signing Borja Baston on Sunday, according to The Mirror, with the Spanish striker in contention to make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

A panic buy or an inspired bit of business? The shock signing of the Swansea City flop left Aston Villa fans split down the middle on January 31 and with good reason.

 

27-year-old Baston has had a bizarre career. A man who plundered 18 La Liga goals in one season for Eibar suddenly couldn’t hit the proverbial barn door with a certain stringed instrument after his £15 million move to South Wales.

Even after an impressive start to the 2019/20 Championship season, which had many Swansea supporters hoping that Baston would finally live up to his eye-watering price-tag, the Spaniard joined Villa on a free transfer after an 11-game winless run.

Borja Baston of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Swansea City at Griffin Park on December 26, 2019 in...

A goal on his debut against Tottenham this weekend would certainly silence the doubters, and there is no shortage of those.

The Mirror reports that Baston is set to be included in Dean Smith’s squad for the first time, though it feels unlikely that he will replace Mbwana Samatta in the XI after the fellow January signing netted a trademark header in the recent 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

But with Jonathan Kodjia gone and Keinan Davies set for another few weeks on the treatment table, Aston Villa will be praying that this risky bit of business pays off.

Borja Baston of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Charlton Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on January 02, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch