Report: London club lead race for PL star, they can sign him for £40m

John Verrall
Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01,...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all looking to sign Nathan Ake.

Edward Nketiah of Arsenal is tackled by Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

According to The Sun, Chelsea are still winning the race for reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Nathan Ake.

The Daily Express reported this week how Ake was on Jose Mourinho’s wishlist at Spurs, while the Daily Mail suggest that the Dutchman is being tracked by Arsenal.

However, the latest reports suggest that Chelsea is his most likely destination.

 

Chelsea have a buy-back clause on the Bournemouth defender which means they can get him for £40 million.

There had been an expectation that clause expired in January, which would have offered both Tottenham and Arsenal hope that they could land him, but it is Chelsea who are apparently still in pole position to land the 24-year-old.

Nathan Ake of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on May 04, 2019...

Ake could be one of the most in-demand players in the summer, with his future at Bournemouth very much in doubt.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both known to be on the lookout for new defenders, as they have struggled at the back this term.

But a return to Chelsea could appeal to Ake, as he has developed well since leaving Stamford Bridge back in 2017.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

