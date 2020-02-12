Report: London club lead race for PL star, they can sign him for £40m

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all looking to sign Nathan Ake.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are still winning the race for reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Nathan Ake.

The Daily Express reported this week how Ake was on Jose Mourinho’s wishlist at Spurs, while the Daily Mail suggest that the Dutchman is being tracked by Arsenal.

However, the latest reports suggest that Chelsea is his most likely destination.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause on the Bournemouth defender which means they can get him for £40 million.

There had been an expectation that clause expired in January, which would have offered both Tottenham and Arsenal hope that they could land him, but it is Chelsea who are apparently still in pole position to land the 24-year-old.

Ake could be one of the most in-demand players in the summer, with his future at Bournemouth very much in doubt.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both known to be on the lookout for new defenders, as they have struggled at the back this term.

But a return to Chelsea could appeal to Ake, as he has developed well since leaving Stamford Bridge back in 2017.