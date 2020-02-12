Report: Liverpool scout £50m midfielder, club now scrambling to stop him leaving

Liverpool have reportedly showed an interest in Marcelo Brozovic.

According to FC Inter News, Liverpool scouted Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in action against AC Milan on Sunday night.

It's claimed that the Reds sent a scout to the San Siro over the weekend, and they 'carefully studied' Brozovic ahead of a potential move.

Brozovic scored a crucial goal in the game, kickstarting Inter's recovery as they came from 2-0 down to beat their rivals 4-2 in a stunning second half display.

His display may have impressed the Liverpool scout, though it would be something of a surprise to see Liverpool spend big on a midfielder this summer given that Jurgen Klopp already has Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Adam Lallana's imminent exit opens up a spot, but it's likely that Curtis Jones will be promoted into that role, whilst Marko Grujic will be returning from Hertha Berlin too.

Still, Brozovic is entering his prime at 27, and has proven himself as a solid holding midfielder with relentless work rate and great passing – two factors that may just attract Klopp's interest.

It's noted that Brozovic's current deal ends in 2022, and has a €60million (£50million) release clause, which isn't entirely beyond Liverpool if they really love a player.

Inter have allegedly started talks to extend the Croatian's deal until 2024, giving him a major pay rise too, as Liverpool's alleged interest seemingly has Beppe Marotta a little concerned.