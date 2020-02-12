Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool now want £20m player, just days after Everton asked about signing him

John Verrall
Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 October 2019.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Everton could both be set to battle it out for the highly rated Marash Kumbulla.

Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 October 2019.

According to TuttoNapoli, Liverpool now want Marash Kumbulla from Hellas Verona, just days after Everton were linked.

Liverpool have reportedly been impressed by the 20-year-old’s performances for Hellas Verona this term, meaning they could battle with Everton for his signature.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were linked with Kumbulla towards the end of the January transfer window, when Gazette Dello Sport suggested that they had asked about his availability.

 

FC Inter News claims that Verona want £20 million for the central defender, who is attracting a lot of attention.

At Liverpool Kumbulla may face a fight to earn a starting place, but the temptation to join Jurgen Klopp’s side right now must be massive.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and could well be a force to be reckoned with over the years ahead.

Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona looks on during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and US Sassuolo at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on October 25, 2019 in Verona, Italy.

Breaking up Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk’s partnership would be a difficult task, but Kumbulla may back himself to be able to separate the pair.

At Everton the young defender would have a more obvious route into the first-team, as Ancelotti’s men are short of options at the back.

And it will be interesting to see what side Kumbulla picks, if Liverpool and Everton do make moves in the summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch