Report: Liverpool now want £20m player, just days after Everton asked about signing him

Liverpool and Everton could both be set to battle it out for the highly rated Marash Kumbulla.

According to TuttoNapoli, Liverpool now want Marash Kumbulla from Hellas Verona, just days after Everton were linked.

Liverpool have reportedly been impressed by the 20-year-old’s performances for Hellas Verona this term, meaning they could battle with Everton for his signature.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were linked with Kumbulla towards the end of the January transfer window, when Gazette Dello Sport suggested that they had asked about his availability.

FC Inter News claims that Verona want £20 million for the central defender, who is attracting a lot of attention.

At Liverpool Kumbulla may face a fight to earn a starting place, but the temptation to join Jurgen Klopp’s side right now must be massive.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and could well be a force to be reckoned with over the years ahead.

Breaking up Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk’s partnership would be a difficult task, but Kumbulla may back himself to be able to separate the pair.

At Everton the young defender would have a more obvious route into the first-team, as Ancelotti’s men are short of options at the back.

And it will be interesting to see what side Kumbulla picks, if Liverpool and Everton do make moves in the summer.