Report: Leeds want to sign £3.5m international who Kaka said can 'go far'

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United still need a goalscorer and Besiktas's Canada striker Cyle Larin could be on his way to Elland Road.

Leeds United are interested in snatching £3.5 million-rated Canada goal-machine Cyle Larin from Besiktas, according to Fotospor.

And the irony will not be lost on Whites fans everywhere as the Championship promotion hopefuls are linked with a centre-forward with an impressive run of form under his belt this season.

Leeds supporters spent the entirety of the January transfer window pleading for a new number nine and, while Jean-Kevin Augustin arrived amid big expectations, doubts persist about a former PSG starlet who barely kicked a football in Ligue 1 during the first half of the season at Monaco.

 

And they will have to wait until the summer if they want to lure Larin away from Istanbul.

Fotospor claims that the Canada international is keen to leave Besiktas at the end of the campaign. He is currently playing for Belgian outfit Zulte Waregam on loan, producing 18 goals and assists during an impressive few months in the Jupiler League.

Larin also had an excellent track record in the MLS with Orlando City, averaging a goal every other game across the Atlantic. Even the legendary Kaka, who played alongside the 23-year-old in America, was blown away by his team-mates ruthless finishing skills.

“I think Cyle can go far,” the 2007 Ballon D’Or winner told the MLS website. “Cyle is a very good player and the third season for us will be great, but I think Cyle can play in a big team in Europe as well.”

After failing at Besiktas and then thriving at Waregam, the biggest test of Larin’s career could be about to arrive.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

