Report: How Newcastle plan to convince £30m star to join them instead of Arsenal

Newcastle United and Arsenal are both said to be keen on Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United officials will tell Said Benrahma that his first-team chances will be far greater with them than Arsenal, in the hope that they can convince him to move to St. James’ Park in the summer.

Newcastle and Arsenal are both keen on the Brentford winger, and are expected to battle it out for the £30 million-rated (TeamTalk) star in the summer.

Newcastle could face an uphill task to convince Benrahma that moving to them would be more appealing than joining Arsenal.

However, Newcastle chiefs reportedly want to tempt the Algerian trickster with the promise of regular game time.

At Arsenal Benrahma would have the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and, potentially, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to compete with for a first-team spot.

However, his route into Newcastle’s starting line-up could be more simple.

While Newcastle do already have Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin on either flank, Benrahma’s arrival would give Steve Bruce the chance to move Almiron into a more central role.

With Benrahma a key player at Brentford, the lure of regular Premier League football could be a tempting one.

And Newcastle will hope that their plan is enough to convince the winger to join them over Arsenal in the summer.