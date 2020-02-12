Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton's Steinsson impressed by 22-year-old, after personal visit to scout him

John Verrall
Jonjoe Kenny of Everton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Southampton, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has played regularly for Schalke this term on a loan spell.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC at Veltins-Arena on August 31, 2019 in...

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has impressed Gretar Steinsson, who has tracked his progress at close quarters.

Everton loaned out Kenny to Schalke at the start of the season and the young right-back has gone on to catch the eye in the Bundesliga.

Kenny has played regularly for Schalke, who are currently pushing for a Champions League spot in Germany.

 

Everton rate Kenny highly, despite allowing him to leave on a temporary basis, and they have made regular checks on him.

Steinsson, who is the Toffees’ head of recruitment, has now been to watch Kenny on a regular basis and the youngster has reportedly impressed all observers.

It could now be that Kenny comes back to Everton for next season and has a key role to play.

Jonjoe Kenny of Everton runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on November 29, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Schalke reportedly do not have a clause in the loan deal agreed, which means they may face a tough task to sign him on a long-term basis.

If Kenny does return to Everton he would be in competition with Seamus Coleman for a place in Ancelotti’s first-team, and it could be that the Toffees opt to not to sign Djibril Sidibe permanently.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch