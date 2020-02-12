Report: Everton's Steinsson impressed by 22-year-old, after personal visit to scout him

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has played regularly for Schalke this term on a loan spell.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has impressed Gretar Steinsson, who has tracked his progress at close quarters.

Everton loaned out Kenny to Schalke at the start of the season and the young right-back has gone on to catch the eye in the Bundesliga.

Kenny has played regularly for Schalke, who are currently pushing for a Champions League spot in Germany.

Everton rate Kenny highly, despite allowing him to leave on a temporary basis, and they have made regular checks on him.

Steinsson, who is the Toffees’ head of recruitment, has now been to watch Kenny on a regular basis and the youngster has reportedly impressed all observers.

It could now be that Kenny comes back to Everton for next season and has a key role to play.

Schalke reportedly do not have a clause in the loan deal agreed, which means they may face a tough task to sign him on a long-term basis.

If Kenny does return to Everton he would be in competition with Seamus Coleman for a place in Ancelotti’s first-team, and it could be that the Toffees opt to not to sign Djibril Sidibe permanently.