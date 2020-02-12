Report: Arsenal man set for significant wage increase despite failing to score so far this season

Arsenal youngster Matteo Guendouzi is set for a significant wage increase as contract talks halted till the end of the season.

Matteo Guendouzi has played a key role in Arsenal's season which has seen the midfielder play much more frequently and because of this, the 20-year-old is set for a significant wage increase.

The Frenchman started 21 matches in the Premier League last season but is already nearing that figure this season.

Guendouzi has started 17 fixtures for the Gunners so far this season, and it's this increase in involvement that has seen the cost of having the midfielder soar.

According to Football.London, the talks will not take place until the season is over and by that time the 20-year-old will have just two years left on his £40,000-a-week contract.

Earning that type of money each week at just 20 years old is mind-blowing, however, the report also stated that the Gunners would be prepared to offer the French midfielder a 'significant increase' in wages - should he accept the terms of any new deal of course.

The 20-year-old has played a mix of defensive and central midfielder roles for Arsenal, which should explain the lack of goal contributions with Guendouzi failing to score so far this season.

However, the French midfielder did manage to get an assist against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier in this campaign.

It does seem funny that as a professional footballer you can get a pay rise despite failing to score, but it seems this increase in salary is based more on his involvement rather than what he brings going forward.