Report: Arsenal in race for 6ft 4in prodigy, rivals to make six-figure bid

Arsenal are interested in bringing England youth goalkeeper Brad Young to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report in The Sun.

The 17-year-old has been learning the ropes at National League side Hartlepool United, where he penned a professional contract after impressing with the youth team (Hartlepool website).

Young has yet to appear for Hartlepool’s first team but remains one of their top youth prospects and has spent the majority of this season on loan at Northern League Division One side Billingham Town.

The 6ft 4in stopper reportedly attracted the attention of several top sides after his call-up to an England goalkeeper training camp late last year, according to the Hartlepool Mail.

According to the Sun report, the Gunners are in the race for the 6ft 4in stopper along with London rivals Chelsea, who are apparently looking to invite him for talks with a six-figure bid on the cards, and Manchester United.

The Gunners previously beat the Red Devils to the signing of another youth goalkeeper in Karl Hein, who signed professional terms at the Emirates Stadium last year after joining from Estonian side FC Nomme United.