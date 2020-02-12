RB Leipzig send bizarre Tottenham Hotspur and Werner message amid Liverpool speculation

Tottenham face RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Timo Werner is one of Europe's most in demand strikers. With 20 goals in 21 games this season in the Bundesliga, it's easy to see why.

Liverpool are the latest side linked with his signature. Sport Bild report Jurgen Klopp has identified Werner as the perfect player to improve his already prolific attack.

The speculation will run and run, and RB Leipzig's Twitter account hit back at it this morning.

Responding to a tweet from a transfer rumour account, Leipzig posted mockingly that they heard Werner is heading to Tottenham.

We heared, he is headed towards #Tottenham though ... — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) February 12, 2020

In a literal sense, Leipzig's statement is accurate. The German side visit Tottenham in the Champions League next week on February 19.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was spotted watching Leipzig last week ahead of the game.

The Express reported in January that Werner was on Tottenham's striker shortlist, although Leipzig were never going to let him leave mid-season, especially to their Champions League opponents.

There will be a lot of eyes on Werner against Tottenham next week, with Mourinho getting a first hand view.