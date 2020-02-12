Rangers predicted lineup vs Kilmarnock: Gerrard regular missing, Jack returns to bench

Steven Gerrard's Rangers play away from Ibrox this evening.

The fixture schedule for Rangers has been hectic in recent weeks, playing regular mid-week to weekend action since the return from the winter break.

That continues tonight hot off the heels of a weekend Scottish Cup win over Hamilton.

Steven Gerrard's men travel to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on what could be another pivotal night in the title race.

Kilmarnock have a decent record against the Gers at Rugby Park, losing just twice in the last six matches at the venue.

In that time both teams have scored eight goals, demonstrating that tonight could be a tough encounter.

However, with Celtic playing at home to Hearts at the same time, there is no room for error in Ayrshire and the Rangers boss must get his team selection and tactics spot on.

So what can we expect from his match squad this evening?

In defence, Gerrard has an injury concern at left-back, with regular performer Borna Barisic '50/50' for the encounter, as per the manager's pre-match comments (Rangers Twitter).

With many important matches on the horizon, if there's any risk at all in playing the Croatian it'd be prudent to leave him out of proceedings, given his importance to the rest of Rangers' season.

He's played 33 times this season and assisted 14 goals (Transfermarkt). Losing him long-term is not an option.

Connor Goldson and George Edmundson will likely be trusted again in defence, with captain James Tavernier taking his place on the right flank.

In midfield, Gerrard has been boosted by a return to fitness for Ryan Jack but again, given his importance to the team he shouldn't be rushed back to action on an artificial pitch. A place on the bench is more pragmatic.

Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield feels like the right blend in midfield, with new signing Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent capable of supporting Alfredo Morelos.

Your predicted lineup in full is:

GK - Allan McGregor

RB - James Tavernier

CB - Connor Goldson

CB - George Edmundson

LB - Andy Halliday

CM - Steven Davis

CM - Glen Kamara

CM - Scott Arfield

AM - Ianis Hagi

AM - Ryan Kent

ST - Alfredo Morelos