'Will be a superstar', 'one to watch': Some Rangers fans in awe of 19-year-old's display today

Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano on January 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Glasgow Rangers were in UEFA Youth League action today and plenty of the Ibrox faithful were in awe of one player - from the opposition.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Rodrigo Riquelme's display against the Ibrox Colts on Wednesday.

The Rangers youngsters were beaten 4-0 by an impressive Atletico Madrid side at Firhill, being eliminated from the UEFA Youth League in the process (Rangers News).

Graeme Murty's side fell behind to an early goal after a mistake from keeper Lewis Budinauckas before a three-goal salvo in the second half sent the Spaniards into the last sixteen.

 

 

Riquelme provided the cross for Manuel Naroto to open the scoring, before his ball towards goal was touched over the line by Nacho Quintana for the second.

The 19-year-old winger then delivered another assist, finding Mario Soriano in space to drill home, then a fourth came courtesy of Alberto Maldonado.

While a heavy defeat is never enjoyable, a lot of Bears were left in awe of Riquelme's display and took to social media to give their thoughts:

Riquelme has come through the Atletico academy and has already made two senior appearances for the senior side including one in La Liga (Transfermarkt).

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de...

