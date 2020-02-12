'Will be a superstar', 'one to watch': Some Rangers fans in awe of 19-year-old's display today

Glasgow Rangers were in UEFA Youth League action today and plenty of the Ibrox faithful were in awe of one player - from the opposition.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Rodrigo Riquelme's display against the Ibrox Colts on Wednesday.

The Rangers youngsters were beaten 4-0 by an impressive Atletico Madrid side at Firhill, being eliminated from the UEFA Youth League in the process (Rangers News).

Graeme Murty's side fell behind to an early goal after a mistake from keeper Lewis Budinauckas before a three-goal salvo in the second half sent the Spaniards into the last sixteen.

Riquelme provided the cross for Manuel Naroto to open the scoring, before his ball towards goal was touched over the line by Nacho Quintana for the second.

The 19-year-old winger then delivered another assist, finding Mario Soriano in space to drill home, then a fourth came courtesy of Alberto Maldonado.

While a heavy defeat is never enjoyable, a lot of Bears were left in awe of Riquelme's display and took to social media to give their thoughts:

Was a good game but Atletico deservedly son comfortably, Riquelme is some player — Keir Sanderson (@keir_sanderson) February 12, 2020

Riqulme guy is a baller. Some player. — Bryan R Fotheringham (@BRFotheringham) February 12, 2020

My youngest boy has came home from todays Rangers v Athletico Madrid game raving about the lad Riquelme.



De ja vu kid, de ja vu. — Elijah (@Elijay65511946) February 12, 2020

That Riquelme has played in La Liga, nothing to be embarrassed about today Colin just shows us what level we need to get too. — sneddon (@sneddon04) February 12, 2020

Incredible talent, can’t wait to see what he does in the future. — Zander (@zander_staff) February 12, 2020

Best player on the pitch by far — Revan (@Revan1872) February 12, 2020

Tore up our right side all game — Mark Pettit (@Mark24Pettit) February 12, 2020

Made young Nathan Paterson look ordinary, which he is anything but. Star in the making — Sandy (@a1eq1) February 12, 2020

Made our young RB look an average player which we know he’s not, big things. Anything to do with his namesake? — Ian (@Ianmack67915296) February 12, 2020

Young boy Rodrigo Riquelme for Atlético Madrid looks tremendous, one to watch for the future I reckon — dazz (@DazzPunter) February 12, 2020

Just watched the game there. Thought Dickson stood out in the midfield the boy looks like he could easily kick on to the next level. A real tough test though. The boy Riquelme will be a superstar, he had Patterson on toast all day unfortunately. The boy was class. — Rule Britannia (@EVYCBFB) February 12, 2020

Riquelme has come through the Atletico academy and has already made two senior appearances for the senior side including one in La Liga (Transfermarkt).