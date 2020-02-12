Pokémon Home: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle hidden ability Kanto starters

Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle all come with their hidden ability as a Kanto starter in Pokémon Home on iOS and Android.

Pokémon Home is now available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. There's been a lot of talk since its launch about its Grand Professor Oak as well as a silly and pretty random gif. However, away from these absurdities, Pokémon fans are also talking about the Kanto starters which come with their hidden ability: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Although it's available on Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android, the mobile version of Pokémon Home is superior as it allows trading. There were some complaints prior to its launch about its Premium price in comparison to Bank, but with its release this no longer appears to be a major point of contention.

Regardless of whether you plan to use the app for free or are already subscribed to its Premium Plan, you'll want to download it either way to get one of three Kanto starters.

POKÉMON HOME: How to use the Wonder Box for trading

Pokémon Home Kanto starters

Your Starter for Pokémon Home on Nintendo Switch is simply a Pikachu.

However, for Pokémon Home on iOS and Android, you get to choose between three Kanto starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Each of these come with their hidden ability which is a neat extra incentive to download the Pokémon Home app on your mobile device.

The hidden ability for Bulbasaur is Chlorophyll, Squirtle's is Rain Dish, and Charmander's is Solar Power.

So for the mobile version, you’re allowed to pick a starter from KANTOOOOOOO



But for Pokemon home on the switch, you get a pikachu and that’s basically it. pic.twitter.com/RtKmrV7aeN — iSurvived / Poipole for Pokemon of The Year :) (@iSurvivd) February 12, 2020

Which Pokémon Home Kanto starter should you choose

You have the option of choosing between three Kanto starters for Pokémon Home on iOS and Android: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Each of these come with their hidden ability which is an added bonus.

As for which one you should pick, most of the community seem to be in agreement that Charmander is the least attractive option.

POKÉMON GO: How to connect it to Nintendo Switch

Just got my Gift Kanto Starter from the Pokémon Home App! I chose Squirtle as I obviously had Charmander already. And it has the Rain Dish Ability!!! pic.twitter.com/KztYdLvHwy — Trista Cain#PurdyPosse (@dragonmystic27) February 12, 2020

So...#PokemonHome is out now.



Guess what I'll be Shiny Hunting tomorrow via Masuda Method in Pokemon Sword?



That's right!



My first ever starter from back when I was a kid!#SquirtleSquad #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/S1U7W3v4MT — That Bald Gamer PAX East (@ThatBaldGamer) February 12, 2020

#PokemonHome is out on the Google Play Store too. It gives you a choice of Gen 1 Starter Pokemon for using the mobile app too. Search for "Pokemon Home app" in the Play Store. pic.twitter.com/nBZyV1PPR2 — Mae (@AtFruitBat) February 12, 2020

I can't help but wonder if anyone was dumb enough to pick Charmander out of the 3 choices for #PokemonHome. Would be a waste considering you can get the Hidden Ability Charmander easily in the base Sword and shield — Moggy the Falinks Fella (Still Incognito) (@MoggyOh) February 12, 2020

For those of you getting Pokemon HOME on mobile, please, for the love of god, don't pick Charmander. You can get plenty of Solar Power Charmander in Sword and Shield, Squirtle and Bulbasaur are currently one of a kinds until the expansion pass drops. — Mystikiü (@mystikiuu) February 12, 2020

Who is the idiot that picked Charmander as the free Pokemon in Pokemon Home knowing full well Charmander is available in Sword and Shield? Also said free Pokemon has its Hidden Ability. pic.twitter.com/Thx3CmZzoG — Anton Reyes ͡° ͜ʖ ͡° アントン (@antonreyez) February 12, 2020