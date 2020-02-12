Pokémon Home: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle hidden ability Kanto starters

Pokémon Home Bulbasaur, Charmander And Squirtle Hidden Ability
Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle all come with their hidden ability as a Kanto starter in Pokémon Home on iOS and Android.

Pokémon Home is now available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. There's been a lot of talk since its launch about its Grand Professor Oak as well as a silly and pretty random gif. However, away from these absurdities, Pokémon fans are also talking about the Kanto starters which come with their hidden ability: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Although it's available on Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android, the mobile version of Pokémon Home is superior as it allows trading. There were some complaints prior to its launch about its Premium price in comparison to Bank, but with its release this no longer appears to be a major point of contention.

Regardless of whether you plan to use the app for free or are already subscribed to its Premium Plan, you'll want to download it either way to get one of three Kanto starters.

Pokémon Home Kanto starters

Your Starter for Pokémon Home on Nintendo Switch is simply a Pikachu.

However, for Pokémon Home on iOS and Android, you get to choose between three Kanto starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Each of these come with their hidden ability which is a neat extra incentive to download the Pokémon Home app on your mobile device.

The hidden ability for Bulbasaur is Chlorophyll, Squirtle's is Rain Dish, and Charmander's is Solar Power.

Which Pokémon Home Kanto starter should you choose

As for which one you should pick, most of the community seem to be in agreement that Charmander is the least attractive option.

