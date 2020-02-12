Pochettino says toppling Arsenal was his finest Tottenham achievement

Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Mauricio Pochettino has told SkySports he is proud of how he managed to lead Tottenham Hotspur above Arsenal during his stint in North London.

Pochettino arrived at the club with Spurs second best to Arsenal.

Amid Arsene Wenger's demise at the Gunners, Pochettino's Tottenham overtook Arsenal and finished above them in each of the last three seasons.

Pochettino did not win silverware during his time with Tottenham, and so reflected on this as his proudest achievement.

He said: "To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level.

"To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us. To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles."

Pochettino's Tottenham began to fall apart this past season and he lost his job, replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal were unable to take advantage and climb back above them, with Unai Emery dismissed weeks later.

Pochettino is now looking for a new job, and added he is willing to bide his time for another shot in the Premier League.