'Please stay': Some concerned Celtic fans respond to 22-year-old's post on Twitter

Some Celtic supporters are concerned that Odsonne Edouard could leave amid links with Arsenal, and have taken to Twitter to urge him to stay.

Celtic fans have urged Arsenal-linked Odsonne Edouard not to leave them after his latest tweet on social media.

Subscribe

Edouard scooped up the Scottish Premiership’s Player of the Month award for January, with the Celtic front-man in fine form.

Edouard has racked up seven goals in his five league matches since the turn of the year, with interest in him now mounting.

Arsenal are the latest side to be linked with Celtic’s star man in the Daily Mail.

And Bhoys fans are now desperate for Edouard to stay, as they become worried that he could depart at the end of the season.

Stay for 10 king — Ewan (@ewan__campbell) February 11, 2020

Never leave — Daniel (@danielconner17_) February 11, 2020

Announce 5 year deal @CelticFC — bhoydon (@bhoydon) February 11, 2020

Well deserved ...please stay — jackie mick (@JacquimcmJackie) February 11, 2020

Different class big man. Sign a new contract and stay for 10 ✋ — Rab (@mag7rab) February 11, 2020

One more year big man...get us 9 and get us 10 become immortal and you can leave for pastures new a legend and with the whole Celtic families blessing — Darren McDonnell (@DarrenMcDonnel8) February 11, 2020

Give this man a new 5 year deal. £50k a week and £40 million buy out and keep him for 10iar — Marc Hughes (@cailean01) February 11, 2020

If Edouard does stick around at Celtic next term it would be a huge boost to Neil Lennon’s side.

The French striker is one of the finest talents in Scotland, and looks to have a hugely bright future ahead of him.

Unfortunately for Celtic they have struggled to retain their top talents when Premier League sides have come knocking before.

And it is easy to understand why Celtic supporters may be worried that Edouard is now coming towards the end of his time at Parkhead.