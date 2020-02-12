Phil Parkinson issues positive update on 'tremendous' Sunderland player

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland claimed a 3-0 win last night and Chris Maguire was outstanding for the Black Cats before coming off with a knock.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has provided a fitness update on Chris Maguire, who hobbled off during the Black Cats' victory at the Stadium of Light yesterday (Sunderland website).

Parkinson's charges ran out 3-0 winners over Rochdale courtesy of a first-half salvo, with Lynden Gooch's first-half brace either side of an own goal from Eoghan O'Connell helping blow the visitors away.

It was Sunderland's second win in a row and third in four games, which has put the Black Cats fifth in the League One table, and Maguire was instrumental in his side's win by playing a part in all three goals, including a pinpoint cross for the opener.

His display earned him praise from Sunderland-covering publications, the Sunderland Echo rating him 8/10 and saying: "Played a part in all three goals, pressing superbly and delivering crosses of real quality into the box.

"Dropped off after the break but in fairness his work was done by that stage. Tremendous attacking output again."

Maguire's overall game was impressive but there was concern when he hobbled off in the second half, though Sunderland assistant Steve Parkin initially played down any injury worries after the game, saying he got a dead leg and "he'll be fine" (Northern Echo).

Parkinson has elaborated on the 31-year-old's fitness and it was a positive update, telling the Sunderland media team on Wednesday: "There was no need for us to risk him last night.

"As soon as he had taken the knock, we took him straight off but he is feeling a lot better today. We will continue to assess him over the next few days."

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's trip to Oxford United.