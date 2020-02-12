Our view: QPR's stat from the last three Championship seasons will shock you

Despite Mark Warburton, Steve McClaren and Ian Holloway all being in charge across the last three seasons, one stat has stayed the same.

Queens Park Rangers have a shocking stat accumulated over the last three Championship seasons.

Despite having three different managers since the 2017/18 season, the Superhoops have managed to maintain the exact same record after matchday 32.

When Ian Holloway was in charge all the way back in 2017, he managed to get his Rangers side on 39 points and a minus-nine goal difference after 32 matches played.

Nothing amazing or shocking at the time, but when you fast forward to next season when Holloway was no longer in control of QPR - you will start to see a pattern emerging.

Steve McClaren has now taken over in west London, if we jump ahead to matchday 32 you'll see that McClaren has managed to get his Superhoops side on 39 points and a minus-nine goal difference after 32 matches played.

A pretty crazy coincidence in itself, but surely Mark Warburton wouldn't make it three times in a row?

When Warburton's side turned up for the now-famous matchday 32, he managed to, for the third time in a row - get his side on 39 points and a minus-nine goal difference after 32 matches played.

It's a very shocking stat, but in hindsight, it's actually pretty negative.

Over the past three seasons, despite changing the manager and players - somehow the Superhoops have managed to not progress at all.

Maybe you could look at it as being extremely consistent, whether that's the type of consistency the Rangers fan will be wanting is still up for debate.