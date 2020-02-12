Quick links

Our view: Newcastle United could be set for a 'very large' financial boost in the summer

Brian Heffernan
Ivan Toney of Peterborough scores his sides second goal of the Checkatrade Trophy third round match between Chelsea U21 and Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge on January 09, 2019 in...
Ivan Toney was sold by Newcastle United to Peterborough in 2018.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United scores his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley FC and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 04, 2020 in Burnley,...

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been attracting interest from Premier League level clubs, but a smart bit of business will give Newcastle United a financial boost should he leave this summer.

The owner of the League One side has confirmed that the Magpies have a 'very large' sell-on clause in Toney's contract, after selling him for just £648k in 2018.

  

 

 

The 23-year-old is flying in England's third-tier, scoring 21 goals in just 30 outings for the Posh. He's also assisted his teammates on five occasions.

Bournemouth is apparently lining up a £13m pound summer swoop for the League One striker, which could mean a sizeable boost to the Magpies transfer budget (The Sun).

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Peterborough United at Montgomery Waters Meadow on November 5, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.

Right now the exact percentage of Newcastle's sell-on clause is unknown, but even if it was around 20% - Steve Bruces' side could be in for a cheeky £2.6m boost.

But 20% could be a little on the conservative side, as the Peterborough owner stated that the size of the sell-on clause was 'very large' - but is that very large for a League One side or a Premier League side?

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate George Boyd during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Peterborough United at...

