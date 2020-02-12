Our view: Newcastle United could be set for a 'very large' financial boost in the summer

Ivan Toney was sold by Newcastle United to Peterborough in 2018.

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been attracting interest from Premier League level clubs, but a smart bit of business will give Newcastle United a financial boost should he leave this summer.

The owner of the League One side has confirmed that the Magpies have a 'very large' sell-on clause in Toney's contract, after selling him for just £648k in 2018.

You do indeed. A very large one. https://t.co/XoMlFsxcxg — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 29, 2020

The 23-year-old is flying in England's third-tier, scoring 21 goals in just 30 outings for the Posh. He's also assisted his teammates on five occasions.

Bournemouth is apparently lining up a £13m pound summer swoop for the League One striker, which could mean a sizeable boost to the Magpies transfer budget (The Sun).

Right now the exact percentage of Newcastle's sell-on clause is unknown, but even if it was around 20% - Steve Bruces' side could be in for a cheeky £2.6m boost.

But 20% could be a little on the conservative side, as the Peterborough owner stated that the size of the sell-on clause was 'very large' - but is that very large for a League One side or a Premier League side?