Our view: Kiko Casilla could be replaced by Illan Meslier

Leeds United keeper Kiko Casilla made yet another mistake against Brentford on Tuesday night.

Illan Meslier is unseen in the Championship this season, but after some poor displays from number one keeper Kiko Casilla - could the door now be open?

The 19-year-old is currently on loan from FC Lorient, a club where he played 30 times, however, 28 of those appearances did come in the French Ligue 2.

Despite the low level of football, at least it was still senior minutes and definitely experience the Frenchman would have learnt a lot from.

Sadly, the Peacocks fans have been unable to see this development thanks to Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine manager has only used the Lorient born keeper once, which was in the FA Cup against Arsenal.

This lack of game time could come back to bite the Whites, as Meslier's loan deal has an option to buy clause installed in it - and you would imagine the 19-year-old would be wanting much more game time to take up permanent residence in Yorkshire.

However, things could be about to change for the young keeper.

Calamity Casilla?

Casilla made yet another costly mistake against Brentford on Tuesday night, in a game where a win would have got them out of range of Fulham - who now have a game in hand and are just one point behind in third.

In the Nottingham Forest game, the Spaniard yet again made a mistake. This time the loss wasn't fully his fault, but it didn't help in the 2-0 loss.

Surely such an experienced keeper hasn't made three errors in his last three matches? Well, when facing Wigan at Elland Road, Casilla once again gave the opposition the upper hand - costing his side in a 1-0 loss which started this poor run of form.

All of these costly errors should force Marcelo Bielsa into taking action, which will surely open the door for Meslier to finally get his chance to shine.