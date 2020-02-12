Our view: Bielsa makes bizarre claim about Leeds after Brentford draw

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were the better side in their 1-1 draw against Brentford yesterday.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has bizarrely claimed to Leeds Live that his side were better against Nottingham Forest than they were last night in their match with Brentford.

Leeds picked up a credible 1-1 draw with Brentford yesterday, and put in a performance which was far closer to their best.

The Whites were the better side for much of the contest at Griffin Park, as they created the better openings on the night.

It was a slick display from Leeds, who rattled Brentford with their high pressure approach.

But Bielsa didn’t sound particularly impressed by his side’s efforts.

“The team played better on Saturday than tonight,” he said.

“In both matches we defended very well. In both matches we created few chances. Against Nottingham we had more opportunity to attack than tonight.”

The comments seem strange as anybody who watched Leeds on Saturday could see that they were second best.

Forest not only ran out 2-0 winners over Bielsa’s men, but they won the shot count during the contest.

Leeds mustered up just one shot on target on Saturday, but they were far more threatening yesterday.

The Whites had six shots on goal, and only allowed Brentford two efforts on target.

Leeds never really looked like conceding, and only a huge error from Kiko Casilla stopped them claiming what would have been an eye catching clean-sheet.

It is therefore difficult to tell why Bielsa wasn’t particularly pleased with his side’s display, as last night’s performance was Leeds’ best in weeks, after a difficult run of form.