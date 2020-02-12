Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Only football people know'... Pochettino on his biggest Tottenham challenge

Dan Coombs
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham replaced Mauricio Pochettino last year.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Tottenham Hotspur ended an era when they fired Mauricio Pochettino last November.

The Argentine has been reflecting on his stint at Spurs and he says he is proud of his achievements in a difficult time for the club.

 

He referred to Tottenham's transition from White Hart Lane to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and everything which came in between.

Playing at Wembley was particularly difficult for Spurs, and their supporters, to adjust to.

It says a lot about Pochettino and his players and staff, how they were able to maintain a level of consistency throughout.

He told Sky Sports: "I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club.

"Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments. To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations."

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur speaks to the media during the press conference at Allianz Stadium on February 12, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Perhaps by the end, all the changes at Tottenham took their toll on Pochettino.

Spurs got stuck in a slump at the start of the season, a post Champions League final hangover, and never recovered.

Football can be a ruthless game, and he was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who is in a job presumably until his side get stuck in a similarly bad run of form.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC at Wembley Stadium on August 18, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch