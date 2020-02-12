'Looks like a good find': Neil Lennon impressed with Scottish club's recent loan signing

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hailed Hearts loanee Toby Sibbick.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Celtic TV that he thinks Hearts have pulled off a 'good find' by signing defender Toby Sibbick.

The Bhoys take on Hearts this evening, and will be hoping for an eighth win in a row in all competitions having kicked off 2020 in style.

Subscribe

Celtic saw Rangers lose to Hearts last month, so they will be wary of Daniel Stendel's side, even though they sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

They have only lost one of the last five league games though, and January signings have certainly helped give Hearts a little bit of a lift.

Striker Liam Boyce starred against Rangers, and whilst Lennon has picked him out as a 'talented' player, it's another of Stendel's signings that has really caught the eye of the Celtic boss.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Lennon admitted that he thinks defender Toby Sibbick looks 'a good find' for Hearts,

“I think they had a good window,” said Lennon. “They brought in some good players. We know Liam Boyce from his time at Ross County, and I know him as a young boy in Belfast, he’s a talented player. Sibbick looks like a good find as well,” he added.

Sibbick, 20, worked with Stendel at Barnsley following his move from AFC Wimbledon last summer, and they reunited on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The youngster has proven his versatility, as he has played in midfield for Hearts but also as a left back against Rangers, having started his career in England as a centre back.

Sibbick has caught Lennon's eye, and if he continues to impress at Hearts, then there's always a chance that Lennon views him as a potential Celtic transfer target in the summer, when he will be returning to Barnsley.