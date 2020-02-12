'Needs to get fit': Some Leeds fans worried their 'lazy' player is actually so unfit

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin in the January transfer window, but he is yet to make much of an impact for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Leeds United fans are yet to be fully convinced by Jean-Kevin Augustin after his early performances for them.

Augustin was introduced as a substitute for Leeds last night, as they chased a winner against Brentford.

However, the powerful forward was unable to make much of an impact during his time on the pitch, with the match finishing as a 1-1 draw.

While it is far too soon to write Augustin off, there are some Leeds fans who think that he looks unfit.

And the fear among Whites fans is that the French striker could take a while to get up speed, after suffering with such a lack of game time over the early part of the season.

Was there for all to see,Augustin isn’t ready to start yet. Needs to get fit. — LUFC Fan Tweets (@Lufc_retweets) February 11, 2020

Think Augustin needs time, looks a different build to his videos we seen, looks more like a Hasselbaink build at the moment #lufc — Kershaw (@DavidKershaw7) February 11, 2020

Great response from the team tonight, seemed to have their confidence back. Hoping Augustin gets fit quickly though cos he looks as mobile as Lasogga at the moment #lufc — markcally (@markcally8) February 11, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Augustin reminds me of Doukara! #lufc — Craig Kimmitt (@craigpaul85) February 11, 2020

Augustin needs a few more miles round the track....looked lazy but I think it's just comparing the workrate we've gotten used to under Bielsa. #lufc #MOT #LeedsUnited — OB1 (@therealOB1984) February 11, 2020

Starting to think we've signed the next Ali Dia in Augustin. #lufc — zz9zsa (@zz9zsa) February 11, 2020

Augustin is a poor Mans Ricketts — lee connor (@centrehalfcons) February 11, 2020

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has already suggested that he feels Augustin still needs time before he is ready to be a starter.

Leeds need Augustin fit and firing sooner rather than later though, as they need to put Patrick Bamford under some pressure.

Bamford has been far too wasteful in front of goal again this term, and the hope is that Augustin can be the man to fire them to promotion once he has fully adjusted to life at Elland Road.