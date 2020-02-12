Quick links

'Needs to get fit': Some Leeds fans worried their 'lazy' player is actually so unfit

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin in the January transfer window, but he is yet to make much of an impact for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Leeds United fans are yet to be fully convinced by Jean-Kevin Augustin after his early performances for them.

Augustin was introduced as a substitute for Leeds last night, as they chased a winner against Brentford.

 

However, the powerful forward was unable to make much of an impact during his time on the pitch, with the match finishing as a 1-1 draw. 

While it is far too soon to write Augustin off, there are some Leeds fans who think that he looks unfit.

And the fear among Whites fans is that the French striker could take a while to get up speed, after suffering with such a lack of game time over the early part of the season.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has already suggested that he feels Augustin still needs time before he is ready to be a starter.

Leeds need Augustin fit and firing sooner rather than later though, as they need to put Patrick Bamford under some pressure.

Bamford has been far too wasteful in front of goal again this term, and the hope is that Augustin can be the man to fire them to promotion once he has fully adjusted to life at Elland Road.

John Verrall

