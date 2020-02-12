Narcos: Mexico season 2 cast - Jero Medina and Alberto Zeni join Deigo Luna on Netflix

Narcos: Mexico season 2 is almost upon us but who's going to be joining Diego Luna in the Netflix series?

When Netflix realise they're onto a good thing, their subscribers know about it.

When drug cartel drama Narcos arrived on the streaming service in 2015, no one could quite have predicted just how well the series would do.

The series took the streaming service by storm and was quickly given a second and third season.

Now, five years after first arriving on Netflix, the franchise is still alive and well thanks to the spin-off series Narcos: Mexico which is due to return to the streaming service for its second season on February 13th, 2020.

Narcos: Mexico season 2

Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico concluded in typically dramatic fashion with plenty of intrigue, deal-making and double-crossing that left the Guadalajara cartel very much on the backfoot with the DEA getting ever-closer to the cartel's founder Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna).

The upcoming second season appears to be no different with Felix looking to continue building the Guadalajara cartel while the DEA double-down on their efforts to stomp out this emerging new empire, prompting an all-out war on the drugs trade.

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico arrives on February 13th, 2020.

Who's in the cast?

Narcos: Mexico obviously sees a host of characters return while also bringing in several new additions to flesh out the second season.

Returning cast

Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo

Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin (Narrator in season 1)

Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista

Clark Freeman as Ed Heath

New additions

Jero Medina as Ossie Mejia

Alberto Zeni as Amat Palacios

Andrew Bongiorno as Toby Gill

Horace Dodd as Mark Wheeler

Mike Ostroski as Terry Poppa

Omar Ayala as Verdin driver

Sam Avishy as American Soldier

Juan Beltran as DEA Agent

Francisco Calvillo as Roberto Mayen

Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Felix

Ethan Korver as Carlos Munoz

Brian Oblak as US Marshal

Get to know the new additions

Taking centre-stage in our cast spotlight for Narcos: Mexico season 2 are Scoot McNairy, Jero Medina and Alberto Zeni.

Scoot McNairy - Technically speaking, Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin is not a new addition to the cast as he, or at least his voice, was present in every episode in season 1 as he acted as the narrator. Only in the final episode did he appear in person.

However, Walt Breslin, who is a fictional DEA agent, could be key to bringing down Felix Gallardo and his Guadalajara cartel.

Scoot McNairy is best known for his roles in the films Argo, Monsters and 12 Years a Slave.

Jero Medina - Jero Medina deserves a closer look as, according to IMDb, he is slated to appear in multiple episodes of season 2 as Ossie Mejia.

Jero is only a relative newcomer to the industry with just 10 acting credits to his name, the most prominent of which have come in Love From the Hood (Amor de barrio) and 2020's Belle De Jour remake.

Alberto Zeni - Like Jero Medina, Alberto Zeni is a Mexican actor but has much more experience than his compatriot.

While his role as Amat Palacios in Narcos: Mexico is his biggest role to date, he's appeared in almost 40 roles previously including The Noble Family (Nosotros los Nobles), I Am Fear and even worked as a voice actor on 2010's Red Dead Redemption.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 released on Netflix on February 13th, 2020.