Midfielder now left without a club, after his wage-demands were too high for Celtic

Celtic reportedly were interested in signing Ki Sung-Yeung from Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Ki Sung-Yeung has been left without a club, after Celtic failed to afford his wages in the January transfer window.

The Chronicle claimed that Celtic simply couldn’t afford to pay for the South Korean, who was asking for too much money.

Ki looked set to join FC Seoul instead of Celtic, and even had his contract at Newcastle terminated in a bid to make the transfer easier.

However, the 31-year-old is now not contracted to a club, as the deal has fallen through.

Whether Ki would be more willing to reduce his wage demands now remains to be seen.

Whether Celtic are still be interested in signing him remains to be seen, but he is a player who the Bhoys know well.

Ki played at Celtic for two years, making 87 appearances for the Glasgow side during his time at the club.

If Ki was to reduce his wage demands and sign for Celtic he would now be in competition with the likes of Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham for a starting place.