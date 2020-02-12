Meet Catherine Haena Kim: Ballers actress slays season 5 at Sports X

Ballers season 5 has arrived on Sky Comedy and introduces us to actress Catherine Haena Kim.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors working today.

The ex-wrestler-turned-filmstar has come a long way since we first saw him enter the wrestling ring in the late 1990s.

Since then, he's been the star of countless Hollywood blockbusters and has even made his way onto the small screen with a host of TV appearances.

In 2015, Dwayne Johnson made his debut in the TV series Ballers and after five seasons, the show finally came to an end in 2019 but for UK viewers season five has just arrived on Sky Comedy, introducing fans to the show and a host of actors many will not have met before.

One such actor is Catherine Haena Kim who takes on the role of Kate in Ballers season 5.

The story of Ballers season 5

Ballers primarily tells the story of a retired NFL player who is taking the first steps in the next stage of his career, financial management.

In season 5, the stakes are higher than ever as Spencer Strasmore takes the plunge into full-on team ownership and becomes the first black majority owner in football history.

However, competition is fierce in the industry and who Spencer can trust becomes ever more unclear.

Meet Catherine Haena Kim as Kate

One key storyline of season 5 follows Joe Krutel, a financial advisor at Anderson Financial, and his partner Lance as they attempt to take a swing at rival firm Sports X.

In doing so, we are introduced to Sports X's creative director, Kate, and Joe's plan slowly derails as he starts to catch feeling for her.

Kate is played in Ballers season 5 by 35-year-old Korean-American actress Catherine Haena Kim.

Catherine Haena Kim: Films and TV

Born in Queens, New York, the first steps on Catherine's career path took her into the world of modelling and in 2006 she represented Virginia in the Miss United States beauty pageant.

Only 12 months later, however, Catherine secured her first acting role with her appearing as an extra in 2007's series of Guiding Light.

Since then, Catherine has gone on to appear in over 30 film and TV roles with the most prominent coming in the TV series Mistress, Hawaii FIve-0 and the ongoing second season of FBI which has received plenty of praise since it launched.

Catherine Haena Kim could be set for even bigger things in 2020 as, according to IMDb, she's got roles lined up in two feature films, the upcoming Under My Skin and Wednesdays.

You can check out Catherine Haena Kim in Ballers on Sky Comedy and on the streaming service Now TV.