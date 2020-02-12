Yes, Maddie Ziegler is in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - shocked fans take to Twitter!

An appearance from the exceptionally talented dancer is always welcome.

Maddie Ziegler showing up in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has given Netflix fans quite the surprise.

The popular streaming service has been knocking it out of the park with films lately, delivering such efforts as Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems. However, looking back, there have been a number of gems over the years.

Back in 2018, Netflix lovers were treated to a sweet American rom-com called To All the Boys I've Loved Before starring the delightful Lana Condor.

Based on Jenny Han's 2014 novel of the same name, Susan Johnson's film served as a charming adaptation and received significant praise from audiences. With more books in the series, we're glad to see that Michael Fimognari has helmed a sequel.

Lana returns to reprise the role of Lara Jean, but she's joined by some exciting names absent from the predecessor...

Maddie Ziegler in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You confuses fans

Audiences have been surprised to catch a glimpse of Maddie Ziegler in the film!

The 17-year-old is foremostly a dancer and gained recognition firstly upon appearing in reality series Dance Moms back in 2011.

Subsequently, she starred in such Sia music videos as 'Chandelier' and 'Elastic Heart', building an admirable reputation in the realm of the visual arts. She is also a model and her influence in popular culture cannot be undervalued, especially considering her talents have also led to her becoming an actress!

Reactions to her part in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love you are priceless:

Maddie Ziegler: Movies & TV

As we've already established, she's multi-talented and has starred in a range of projects over the years...

This rom-com sequel isn't her first film, as she also starred in the 2017 film The Book of Henry (she played Christina) directed by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow. It's also worth noting that she's set to play Velma in Steven Spielberg's forthcoming West Side Story musical starring Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars).

TV work includes Spirit Riding Free (the voice of Rose Pendelton), Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Eiffel), Pretty Little Liars (Creepy Dancing Girl) and Drop Dead Diva (Young Deb).

After appearing in Spielberg's forthcoming venture, we imagine she'll be flooded with screen opportunities in the near future and her career as an actress will fully take flight.

Maddie Ziegler attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Charlie's Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Follow Maddie Ziegler on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with Maddie, it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @maddieziegler; she currently has a whopping 13.5 million followers. There are hundreds of great snaps, selfies and glamour pictures to scroll through.

It'll be interesting to see which films she pops up in next - beyond West Side Story, of course. But in the meantime, if you haven't watched it already, we hope you enjoy To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

