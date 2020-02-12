'Looks hopeless': Some fans unimpressed with £10m West Ham ace's display yesterday

West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill is currently on-loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers fans on Twitter were unimpressed with West Ham United loanee Jordan Hugill and his performance on Tuesday night as his side recorded a goalless draw against Swansea City.

Hugill hasn't really got going at West Ham since he made a £10 million move from Preston North End in 2018 [Football London], as he has mainly spent his time out on-loan in the second-tier.

Given that the manager who signed him, David Moyes, has since returned to the London Stadium, he will be hoping to get back in his thoughts by producing strong displays at QPR.

But it seemingly isn't working out for the target man, who drew another blank on the road for a QPR side that were at one stage looking like dark horses for the play-off places.

But now, his current side are sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table as R's fans think that the Hammers player either needs to be dropped or needs more help in and around him.

Over the course of this season, Hugill has played 30 Championship games for Mark Warburton's side, scoring nine goals and picking up eight yellow cards along the way [transfermarkt].

The fact that Hugill's bookings are nearly stacking up higher than his goals, it's not a good sign for a player who perhaps has a final chance in trying to make an impression on his parent club.

Nonetheless, with QPR slipping down the table, they will have one eye on what is over their shoulder because they are nine points ahead of the drop zone.

Here is a selection of QPR fans reacting to Hugill's performance:

Would’ve taken that before but my god what a wasted opportunity. Pugh, still, nowhere near good enough. Ball had a poor game and no proper subs is infuriating in a winnable game. Clarke or Chair for Pugh and Amos for Ball was obvious at the hour. Hugill, less said the better #QPR — Tom Bermingham (@TQPRBermingham) February 11, 2020

Time to bring on Oteh I think. Hugill could do with a break. Too much pressure on him and I don’t think he’s handling it too well #QPR — Harry Carter (@hazzacarter) February 11, 2020

Unlike Hugill to knock a presentable chance over the bar... #qpr — QPRnet (@qprnet) February 11, 2020

Hugill isn’t the same player we got at the start of the season, not sure what’s up with him #QPR — Edwin mills (@Edwin_aj_mills) February 11, 2020

I’m really sorry BUT Hugill needs to come off !!!! — Avril Hart (@AviHoops) February 11, 2020

We’ve started alright just need to get this goal but hugill looks hopeless — ZB (@QPR_Zac12) February 11, 2020

Stop playing Hugill and Pugh and it won’t be frustration — BOS20SZN (@_RyanQPR_) February 11, 2020