West Ham United

'Looks hopeless': Some fans unimpressed with £10m West Ham ace's display yesterday

Jordan Hugill of Queens Park Rangers protests to the referee during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers at John Smith's Stadium on February 08,...
West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill is currently on-loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers fans on Twitter were unimpressed with West Ham United loanee Jordan Hugill and his performance on Tuesday night as his side recorded a goalless draw against Swansea City. 

Hugill hasn't really got going at West Ham since he made a  £10 million move from Preston North End in 2018 [Football London], as he has mainly spent his time out on-loan in the second-tier.

 

Given that the manager who signed him, David Moyes, has since returned to the London Stadium, he will be hoping to get back in his thoughts by producing strong displays at QPR.

But it seemingly isn't working out for the target man, who drew another blank on the road for a QPR side that were at one stage looking like dark horses for the play-off places. 

But now, his current side are sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table as R's fans think that the Hammers player either needs to be dropped or needs more help in and around him. 

Jordan Hugill of QPR disappointed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

Over the course of this season, Hugill has played 30 Championship games for Mark Warburton's side, scoring nine goals and picking up eight yellow cards along the way [transfermarkt]

The fact that Hugill's bookings are nearly stacking up higher than his goals, it's not a good sign for a player who perhaps has a final chance in trying to make an impression on his parent club. 

Nonetheless, with QPR slipping down the table, they will have one eye on what is over their shoulder because they are nine points ahead of the drop zone. 

Here is a selection of QPR fans reacting to Hugill's performance: 

