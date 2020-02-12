Liverpool player Klopp called world-class suggests he could leave Anfield

Dejan Lovren has struggled for game time with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side

Dejan Lovren has suggested to Sky Sports that he could leave Liverpool in the summer.

Lovren has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield recently, and has suffered from a lack of game time in 2020 so far.

The Croatian has played just once since the turn of the year, and he has suggested that his future is now uncertain.

“If the club needs me I am here, I am happy. But you never know what can happen in the summer,” the £20 million signing (BBC Sport) said.

The Liverpool Echo have already suggested that Liverpool would be willing to accept offers of around £10 million for the experienced centre-back.

Lovren has spent the last six years at Anfield, but there is a feeling that his time on Merseyside is coming to an end.

To be fair to Lovren when he has been required to step into Liverpool’s team this season he has been a reliable presence.

There was a spell in the middle of the campaign when Lovren was given a run of games, due to an injury crisis, and he looked at home in Klopp’s side’s defence.

Klopp has always been a big fan of Lovren, and even agreed with the 30-year-old when he controversially claimed that he was 'world-class'.

"It would be better if someone else said that and not Dejan," Klopp said to Joe.com. "But actually, he is right.

"The only problem is no-one actually thinks about it but if you go into the detail it is not a big surprise. Croatia do not have world class right-back and left-back, but they do not concede. In the middle of the park Rakitic and Modric are offensive, so somebody must fix all that and he is a big part of it."

But it seems that both player and club could be happy to sanction a departure at the end of the current campaign now, if an acceptable offer comes in.