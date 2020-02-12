'Wow', 'could see it happening': Some Liverpool fans react as rival boss discusses their player

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken highly of Liverpool midfielder - and reported Foxes target - Adam Lallana.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to discuss Brendan Rodgers' comments on Reds midfielder and reported Leicester City target Adam Lallana (Sky Sports News).

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool have decided to allow Lallana to leave at the end of his contract this summer, with several fellow Premier League clubs said to be keen on his services.

The Times has claimed that Leicester, along with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham, are all showing interest in the England international ahead of him becoming a free agent.

Rodgers, who brought Lallana to Liverpool from Southampton, praised the "fantastic player" and reckons the midfielder will be "weighing up his options" as a potential Anfield exit beckons.

"Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool," Rodgers is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

"He has done brilliantly and I'm sure he will be weighing up his options. But I don't need to speak about that now. We've spoken about that all through January. I don't need to speak about the summer transfer window. I would only add he is a top-class player."

Rodgers' complimentary comments about Lallana, combined with Leicester's reported interest in the player, have led to some fans speculating about the prospect of the 31-year-old linking up with the Foxes specifically.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Lallanas a quality player and person to have around the club, would be a brilliant signing for Leicester on a free, works hard and always kept his head up even with the injuries and his critics. — Alex Otten (@alexotten72) February 12, 2020

Wow — Geoff Unbearable (@Geoff_Unbearabl) February 12, 2020

Could see it happening, great asset at any club — Mighty LFC (@Rob1806) February 12, 2020

he sees it now — Ryan Tyler (@RyanTyl15282802) February 12, 2020

And a wonderful human being — Shane Russell (@SRussell1998) February 12, 2020

Lallana has made 175 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals and claiming 22 assists (Transfermarkt).