'Wow', 'could see it happening': Some Liverpool fans react as rival boss discusses their player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken highly of Liverpool midfielder - and reported Foxes target - Adam Lallana.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in...

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to discuss Brendan Rodgers' comments on Reds midfielder and reported Leicester City target Adam Lallana (Sky Sports News).

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool have decided to allow Lallana to leave at the end of his contract this summer, with several fellow Premier League clubs said to be keen on his services.

 

The Times has claimed that Leicester, along with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham, are all showing interest in the England international ahead of him becoming a free agent.

Rodgers, who brought Lallana to Liverpool from Southampton, praised the "fantastic player" and reckons the midfielder will be "weighing up his options" as a potential Anfield exit beckons.

"Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool," Rodgers is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

"He has done brilliantly and I'm sure he will be weighing up his options. But I don't need to speak about that now. We've spoken about that all through January. I don't need to speak about the summer transfer window. I would only add he is a top-class player."

Rodgers' complimentary comments about Lallana, combined with Leicester's reported interest in the player, have led to some fans speculating about the prospect of the 31-year-old linking up with the Foxes specifically.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Lallana has made 175 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals and claiming 22 assists (Transfermarkt).

Adam Lallana (L) of Liverpool vies for the ball with Oleksandr Zinchenko (R) of Manchester City during the International Champions Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on...

