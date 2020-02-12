Leighton Clarkson has been praising Pedro Chirivella

Pedro Chirivella has played three times in the FA Cup for Liverpool so far this season.

Fellow Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson has been publically praising Pedro Chirivella's performances and influence during the FA Cup fixtures.

The Spaniard's last outing was the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town, where the Reds won 1-0 and progressed into the next round.

When speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, Clarkson said: "Pedro is an absolutely fantastic player. He was the oldest player in our team against Shrewsbury and he is only 22! He has been at Melwood during a lot of his time at Liverpool so he has learned from the best."

It's very surprising to see a fellow academy teammate praising a player who is actually older than him and arguably more experienced. Clarkson has only played once in the FA Cup for the senior team this season, which is why these comments were slightly unexpected.

Whenever Chirivella has played, there's usually been plenty of goals - sometimes that's a curse though.

The midfielder was part of the embarrassing 5-0 League Cup loss to Aston Villa in a heavily rotated Liverpool side. The 22-year-old was also playing in the 5-5 draw with Arsenal.

He got an assist in the original 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury which took the Reds to a replay, where the manager famously didn't show up.

Jurgen Klopp definitely seems to trust the midfielder, playing him in the FA Cup for 90 minutes each game shows that the Spaniard might be in his long-term plans at Anfield.