Leeds United reportedly want international striker, Orta allegedly targeted him once before

Leeds United are reportedly keen on striker Cyle Larin.

Leeds United brought in one striker during the January transfer window, and the position may be a priority come the summer.

Patrick Bamford's goals have dried up of late, but hopefully new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin will be able to score the goals to fire Leeds to promotion.

Promotion would see Augustin stay permanently, but if Leeds miss out on a return to the Premier League, they would need backup targets to replace Augustin.

One of those could be Cyle Larin, as Fotospor report that Leeds are interested in signing the Canadian at the end of the season.

Larin is on loan at Zulte Waregem right now, and the Belgian side have the option to sign him permanently for just €2.5million (£2.1million) – but after notching nine goals and eight assists in Belgium this season, Besiktas may instead look to flog him elsewhere for €4million (£3.4million).

That's where Leeds would come in, and interest in Larin isn't a huge shock given that Victor Orta allegedly wanted to bring him to Parkhead back in 2017.

The Sun reported that Leeds wanted to sign Larin as Orta pursued a striker, but he chose Besiktas instead, leaving Orlando City after 44 goals in 89 games for the MLS side.

Orta will surely know of Larin's goalscoring exploits this season, and as a big, physical target man, Larin may be able to replicate the form of previous Marcelo Bielsa stars Andre-Pierre Gignac and Fernando Llorente.

A move seems complicated given Zulte's option, but Orta may be hoping it's second time lucky having missed out on Larin back in 2017, with his impressive form seemingly putting him back on the Leeds radar.