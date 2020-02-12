Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds star 'apologised' for his performance in Brentford draw, Whites team-mate admits

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United grabbed a much-needed Championship point at Griffin Park - no thanks to goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

Kiko Casilla apologised to his Leeds United team-mates after another horrific mistake in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Brentford, Kalvin Phillips has revealed to LUTV.

All eyes were firmly fixed on an under-fire goalkeeper when Marcelo Bielsa’s out-of-sorts Whites headed to Griffin Park in midweek with their place in the automatic promotion positions on the line.

So the last thing Casilla needed was to gift Brentford the easiest of openers in the first half, allowing a simple back pass to bounce out of his control and straight into the path of a grateful Said Benrahma.

 

Leeds recovered to grab a deserved point through captain Liam Cooper, but a much-improved display has been overshadowed by yet another mistake from their increasingly error-prone custodian.

“I’m obviously very gutted for Kiko but it’s a mistake that he can’t really make,” Phillips, who returned from suspension with a typically inspired performance in West London, told LUTV.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

“He knows that, we’ve told him and he’s apologised for that. That’s football and it happens. We were on top at the start and all throughout the game we were on top so very proud of the lads for putting in a good performance.”

Calls for Lorient loanee Ilan Meslier to replace Casilla as Leeds’ number one are growing louder by the game. The 19-year-old looked solid and confident during his one and only appearance for The Whites’ first-team, after all, stepping up to the plate in the FA Cup defeat against Arsenal in January.

But, in Bielsa, Leeds have one of the most stubborn tacticians in the game. If he refused to drop the much-maligned Patrick Bamford with Eddie Nketiah, what are the chances of a former Real Madrid ‘keeper losing his place to an unproven teen?

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United has a near miss during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

