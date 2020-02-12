Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds player who vanished in January posts on social media after fans' concern

Aiden Cusick
Leeds United fans can barely watch as their side concede a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Robbie Gotts has failed to appear since his Leeds United debut last month.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal makes a break past Robbie Gotts of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020...

35 times Robbie Gotts was named in a Leeds United's matchday squads before his debut earlier this year.

But after marking his breakthrough appearance with a 60-minute showing at Arsenal, Gotts is nowhere to be seen.

 

The Leeds academy product has failed to make the bench in any of the Whites' five games since then, with no explanation given.

That has brought some Leeds fans cause for concern - heightened, of course, by the continued absence of Adam Forshaw.

 

 

 

 

 

But it seems that Gotts' exile is enforced, after the 20-year-old posted the following message on his Instagram story earlier.

Leeds will hope that Gotts' return happens sooner rather than later amid the news that Forshaw is likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

The Whites confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old, who made the last of his eight appearances this season back in September, will undergo hip surgery in America.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A winger traditionally, Gotts can cover a number of other positions - including central midfield and right-back.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch