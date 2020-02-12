Leeds player who vanished in January posts on social media after fans' concern

Robbie Gotts has failed to appear since his Leeds United debut last month.

35 times Robbie Gotts was named in a Leeds United's matchday squads before his debut earlier this year.

But after marking his breakthrough appearance with a 60-minute showing at Arsenal, Gotts is nowhere to be seen.

The Leeds academy product has failed to make the bench in any of the Whites' five games since then, with no explanation given.

That has brought some Leeds fans cause for concern - heightened, of course, by the continued absence of Adam Forshaw.

What's happened to robbie gotts?

35 times on the bench, finally plays at arsenal, has a decent game and hasnt been seen since!!!

But it seems that Gotts' exile is enforced, after the 20-year-old posted the following message on his Instagram story earlier.

Leeds will hope that Gotts' return happens sooner rather than later amid the news that Forshaw is likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

The Whites confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old, who made the last of his eight appearances this season back in September, will undergo hip surgery in America.

A winger traditionally, Gotts can cover a number of other positions - including central midfield and right-back.