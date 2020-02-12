Klinsmann's resignation may make Piatek regret Tottenham move failure

Tottenham missed out on Krzysztof Piatek in January.

Tottenham Hotspur tried and failed to sign Krzysztof Piatek in January when they were beaten by Hertha Berlin.

The Mail reported Hertha paid £23.5 million to sign Piatek from AC Milan, with the Polish striker deciding not to stick around and see if Tottenham would better that offer.

Piatek, 24, has had a mixed start in Germany so far.

He has scored one goal in his opening three games, getting on the scoresheet on his first start.

The problem is his side have picked up just one point, and now manager Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned.

BBC Sport reported yesterday how the former Tottenham striker has stood down after just 10 weeks in charge.

You have to wonder at this point, whether Piatek is currently or will regret not holding out for a move to Tottenham.

Hertha are 14th of 18 teams in the Bundesliga and have no European football to offer.

Perhaps a switch to Tottenham may never have been on the agenda with Milan asking a for fee they did not want to pay.

It's up to Piatek to now try and make the best of a bad situation.