Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United fans

Leeds United earned a 1-1 drew at Brentford last night.

Leeds fought back from a goal down to draw with Brentford in the Championship last night.

Liam Cooper scored Leeds' goal, but the real star of the show was midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips' return to action helped the team rally and Leeds felt unlucky in the end not to get all three points.

The midfielder sent a message to supporters after the 1-1 draw, saying he also felt the Whites should have won.

He added that he was taking the positives, and was encouraged by the team's performance.

The point ensures Leeds remained in second, with Nottingham Forest slipping up against Charlton.

The Championship is such an unpredictable division that anything can happen over the coming weeks.

Leeds need to hold their nerve, and Phillips' return is a big boost.

Keeping him fit over the next few weeks is crucial to their chances of earning automatic promotion.