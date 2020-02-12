Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho had same agent as £80m star linked to Tottenham

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho manager
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur apparently want to sign the big-money Benfica centre-back.

Ruben Dias of Portugal and SL Benfica with the trophy after the UEFA Nations League Final football match Portugal vs Netherlands at Dragao stadium in Porto on June 9, 2019.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Ruben Dias.

According to The Express, Spurs want the £80 million-rated defender in North London this summer.

The 22-year-old has been a stalwart for Benfica in recent seasons and with Jan Vertonghen looking set to leave, Tottenham need a long-term replacement.

But a move for Dias could get, well, complicated.

 

That's because his agent is Jorge Mendes, the same Jorge Mendes that used to oversee Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho's affairs.

Mourinho joined the Lilywhites in November as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement but, according to The Daily Mail, Mendes didn't broker the deal.

The Mail went on to claim that Mendes and Mourinho went their separate ways after the latter left Manchester United, and that it could spoil the Tottenham boss's chances of signing any players represented by the super agent.

And with Mendes managing Dias's career, it seems possible that Tottenham won't get that far in negotiations if Liverpool and Manchester City are at the table.

But would he want to do Mourinho's side a favour after the former United boss publicly criticised him for the statement he put out 11 days before his Old Trafford sacking? Potentially not.

Dias to North London would've been a lot more possible If Mendes was still working with the 57-year-old.

Ruben Dias of SL Benfica in action during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between SL Benfica and Zenit St. Petersburg at Estadio da Luz on December 10, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch