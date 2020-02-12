Jose Mourinho had same agent as £80m star linked to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur apparently want to sign the big-money Benfica centre-back.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Ruben Dias.

According to The Express, Spurs want the £80 million-rated defender in North London this summer.

The 22-year-old has been a stalwart for Benfica in recent seasons and with Jan Vertonghen looking set to leave, Tottenham need a long-term replacement.

But a move for Dias could get, well, complicated.

That's because his agent is Jorge Mendes, the same Jorge Mendes that used to oversee Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho's affairs.

Mourinho joined the Lilywhites in November as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement but, according to The Daily Mail, Mendes didn't broker the deal.

The Mail went on to claim that Mendes and Mourinho went their separate ways after the latter left Manchester United, and that it could spoil the Tottenham boss's chances of signing any players represented by the super agent.

And with Mendes managing Dias's career, it seems possible that Tottenham won't get that far in negotiations if Liverpool and Manchester City are at the table.

But would he want to do Mourinho's side a favour after the former United boss publicly criticised him for the statement he put out 11 days before his Old Trafford sacking? Potentially not.

Dias to North London would've been a lot more possible If Mendes was still working with the 57-year-old.