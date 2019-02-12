'Jose is about to change all of that': Some Tottenham fans slam 47-year-old's Spurs comments

Mauricio Pochettino has been reflecting on his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been reflecting on his 'great legacy' at the club, speaking to podcast In The Pink this week.

The Argentinian left the club last November after a poor start to the 2019/20 season.

Floundering in 14th position in the English Premier League table, the decision-makers at the club decided it was time for fresh ideas and turned to Jose Mourinho.

However, having transformed Spurs over the last few years into a team capable of competing in the latter stages of the Champions League, Pochettino is still proud of what he achieved at the North London side.

Speaking to In The Pink, the 47-year-old said: "To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level.

"To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us.

"To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles."

Clearly still speaking with passion about his time at Spurs, it's hard not to have a bit of sympathy about the way things turned out for him.

However, some Tottenham supporters feel his comments are indicative of why he was let go of, suggesting that simply finishing above Arsenal should never be a legacy goal for a club the size of Spurs.

They crave tangible success and that comes in the form of silverware, which Pochettino could never deliver, finishing as runners up in three competitions during his time there.

That's the harsh nature of elite football.

These fans have taken to Twitter this week to share their thoughts on it all...

So glad we got rid,zero winning mentality — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) February 12, 2020

Just no. Legacy is trophies not progress, who cares what arsenal do — Chris P (@P1983CJ) February 12, 2020

So no trophies but we have a legacy for being in the champs league and being above arsenal? Sorry to say that’s why he’s no longer manager no winning mentality — Mr Wonder (@Peopleschamp78) February 12, 2020

How does winning nothing and being a loser create a legacy ? No history book will show that, and no fan will remember it. https://t.co/280YNeoeQp — Geoff Humphrey (@grhumphrey) February 12, 2020

sounds like a Arsenal fan from five years ago , finishing top four regularly and finishing above spurs . — Roy (@railway79) February 11, 2020

It's not really hate going against Poch but finishing above Arsenal is not a legacy and just playing in the UCL is only good for The owners the fans want Success Silverware — Kenneth #COYS (@starcoughlan) February 11, 2020

Why do we always measure ourselves against Arsenal?



So cringe — Ryan Griffin (@ryangriffin89) February 12, 2020