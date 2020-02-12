Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reacts to Leeds United's draw

Leeds drew 1-1 at Brentford.

Leeds United bounced back against Brentford to earn a 1-1 draw last night.

The Whites had won just two of 10 games heading into the game at Griffin Park, where they lost last season.

After going a goal down after a terrible Kiko Casilla mistake, Leeds rallied to equalise through captain Liam Cooper.

Speaking to Sky Sports' live coverage after the game, Hasselbaink said Leeds need to fix up defensively.

The former Leeds striker said: "They have to clear these mistakes away.

"At the beginning of the season when things were going well, they were not getting goals against [them].

"That's what they need to get back. It's sloppy. The goalkeeper at the moment, mistakes are following him."

There are increasingly vocal from fans for Casilla to be dropped for Ilan Meslier.

Marcelo Bielsa is a stubborn manager at times and has shown this season he won't make the obvious calls.

But the Casilla problems go back to last season's play-offs against Derby County.

At the moment it looks like a bigger risk to keep him in than drop him.

The only positive is how Leeds responded to his error, and the draw prevents Brentford from overtaking them, for now.