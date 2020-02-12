'It is frustrating': £20m Liverpool man admits Klopp decision has left him frustrated

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren has been taken out of Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up in recent months.

Dejan Lovren has admitted to Sky Sports that he has been left frustrated by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave him out of Liverpool’s starting line-up recently.

Lovren came into Liverpool’s team mid-way through the campaign and he impressed when in the Reds’ starting line-up.

However, more recently, Lovren has slipped down the pecking order and is finding it very hard to earn game time.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have formed a rock solid pairing at the back, with Liverpool boasting an impressive defensive record.

But Lovren admits that he isn’t enjoying sitting on the bench, even though he does accept Klopp’s reasons behind not picking him.

"I'm patient. I'm working behind closed doors a lot and sometimes it is frustrating when you don't play," he admitted.

"You are fighting with yourself in your mind, asking 'Why not?'. But you are accepting it, you are moving on and from my personal point of view I want to be better every day in the training sessions.”

Lovren’s chances of breaking into Liverpool’s team do appear to be slim now.

Klopp surely won’t want to break up his central defensive pairing as the Reds close in on their first league title.

It could be that Lovren is put up for sale, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting that £10 million would be enough to convince Klopp to part ways with the defender who was signed by the Reds back in 2014 for £20 million (BBC Sport).